[anvplayer video=”4230876″]

FERGUSON, Mo. — A candlelight vigil for Mike Brown, an unarmed Black man, who was fatally shot by a suburban St. Louis police officer was followed by unrest as crowds looted and burned stores, vandalized vehicles, and taunted officers.

EXCLUSIVE Interview With Mike Brown’s Mother

Follow NewsOne.com’s continued coverage of the Mike Brown police shooting.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: