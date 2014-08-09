Photo Galleries
Home > Photo Galleries

Best of Steve Harvey’s Ford Neighborhood Awards 2013

0 reads
Leave a comment

IMG_2610

The momentum and anticipation is gradually growing and building for the 2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards starring Steve Harvey, his morning show co-hosts Sheryl Strawberry and Nephew Tommy, and a plethora of other A-list celebrities.

IMG_2710

Luminaries were in abundance at the 2013 Ford Neighborhood Awards, including the legendary Phylicia Rasha, who gave awards to two teachers from Detroit’s famous Cass Tech High School.

Before we get immersed in the madness and manic of this year’s edition in Atlanta, let’s take a quick look back at the best of the Ford Neighborhood Awards 2013 at the MGM Grand Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.

IMG_2593

Shemar Moore and Sheryl Underwood

 

 

IMG_2602

best of ford neighborhood awards 2013 , ford neighborhood awards 2014 , free financial seminars , Georgia World Congress Center , gwcc , kem , morgan stanley , morgan stanley financial seminars , neighborhood awards , neighborhood awards weekend , nephew tommy , shirley , Steve Harvey , the hoodies

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close