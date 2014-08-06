Producers Hope Soulja Boy Can Save ‘Love & Hip Hop LA’

Producers of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise have been struggling to get the Los Angeles spin-off off the ground and they’re betting on rapper Soulja Boy to bring the drama they need for another hit reality show.

The producers have been dealing with uninteresting story lines and bland characters. Soulja Boy was cast as a last resort because the producers felt he was a big name rapper who would inject the show with some life.

As we reported previously, Ray J is the star of the potential reality show and the show runners are praying Ray J and Soulja Boy have great onscreen chemistry. Ray J is said to be excited about the new addition to the cast.

With Soulja Boy part of the cast, “Love and Hip Hop LA” is going to be chock full of sizzurp use, girls fighting over Ray J, and physical altercations.

