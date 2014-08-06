Hilarious Quotes From Kanye West’s Deposition

Rapper/producer Kanye West is known for always having a sarcastic remark ready for any situation and that didn’t stop during a legal deposition. West was deposed in connection to his attack on a photographer where he is accused of smashing a camera. TMZ got their hands on the deposition transcript and the photographer’s lawyer, Nate Goldberg, had a tough time getting straight answers out of Kanye because the “Blood On The Leaves” rhymer was in full sarcasm mode which yielded some of the funniest quotes we’ve heard from West in a long time.

“I’m the smartest celebrity you’ve ever f***ing dealt with. I’m not Britney Spears.”

Kanye West is not here for white people being condescending to him while asking questions. He made sure Nate Goldberg knew exactly who he was dealing with after a couple questions West deemed beneath his mental capacity. You better recognize!

“I’m in the business of trying to make dope s**t for the world. You’re in the business of representing scums and trying to make as much money as long as there’s this lapse in the law.”

Just in case Nate Goldberg wasn’t sure what his purpose of being a lawyer was, Kanye was there to remind him.

“You have to ask for a hall pass. You can’t just say the ‘n’ word around me.” adding, “It offends me because you’re a white person saying ‘ni**a.’”

Kanye politely told Goldberg that his use of the n-word can still get him beat the hell up even in a legal situation.

“I mean in the ’60s people used to hold up ‘Die N****r’ signs when my parents were in the sit-ins also. Yes, 100 … I equate it to discrimination. I equate it to inequalities.”

He’s reaching for another galaxy with this one, but we’ve come to expect this kind of thing from Kanye West.

“Earth.”

The only response to give when someone asks you where you live.

“Is your daughter stalked by like drones? Are there drones flying where she’s trying to learn how to swim at age 1? “Wouldn’t you like to just teach your daughter how to swim without a drone flying? What happens if a drone falls right next to her? Would it electrocute her? Could it fall and hit her if that paparazzi doesn’t understand how to remote control the drone over their house?”

Can we say this statement is a beautiful example of #RichAndFamousParentProblems?

“‘Cause that’s what I wanted to say in that song.”

Kanye’s reply when Nate Goldberg asked him why he said, “I hate these n***as more than the Nazis” on “Flashing Lights.

