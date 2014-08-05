Are Rappers Remy Ma And Papoose Joining The Love & Hip Hop New York Cast?

According to Bossip, rumors are swirling around the Internet that rappers Remy Ma and her husband Papoose will be new cast members on the next installment of “Love And Hip-Hop New York“.

That would be quite a jump, but we think we can see it. The cast members of the show are always in the studio but, with the exception of Joe Budden, they never seem to put out any music. The addition of two rappers who actually record and have music to prove it would be rather refreshing actually!

It may be interesting to see what will happen next with Ma and let’s be honest, Papoose never disappoints us! That guy is extra entertaining!

There has been no word from Remy, Papoose or show producers regarding whether or not this is true so we guess we’ll just have to wait for the show to come back on to find out!

