Will Pastor Rudy Rasmus Be n “Preachers of Houston”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rudy Rasmus is a pastor, author, and global humanitarian with a passion for outreach to the world’s poorest citizens. He often says his primary spiritual gift is “hanging out.”

From his previous life of owning and operating a “borderline bordello,” today Pastor Rudy co-pastors the St. John’s United Methodist Church located in downtown Houston with his wife Juanita. He founded the church with nine existing members in 1992. Over the next 21 years St. John’s has grown to over 9,000 members, 30 percent of whom were formerly homeless. It is also one of the most culturally diverse congregations in the country, and every week people of every social and economic background and ethnicity share the same pew.

He attributes the success of the church to a compassionate group of people who have embraced the vision of tearing down the walls of classism, sexism, and racism and building bridges of unconditional love, universal recovery, and unprecedented hope. A recent in-house poll revealed the number one reason people attend St. John’s is because they can “feel the love” from the parking lot to the pew.

Well we asked him the magic question! Would he be a cast member for Preachers of Houston?

Watch his answer while he sit in the Elev8 Hot Seat!

[anvplayer video=”4244636″]

Pastor Rudy has a new book out ‘Love.Period’ that we chose as a Summer must read! Find out why Pastor Rudy is The Man!

