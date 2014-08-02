Remy Ma isn’t wasting any time jumping back into the world now that she’s been released from prison.

The “Conceited” rapper had to wait a few hours longer than she would have like to be set free, but she finally left prison on Friday afternoon. One of the first things she did was hit up Instagram to send a short message to her nearly 127,000 followers,

MUST READ: She’s Back: Remy Ma’s Coming Home After Six Years In Prison

After a quick bite of welcome home cake from her hubby Papoose, the next order of business for her was to get her swag back by hopping into a cute outfit complete with thigh-high stiletto boots.

From there it was off to the studio for late night session with DJ Khaled! Remy had six years to come up with new material for the masses, so it looks like she’s trying to get something fresh to her fans as soon as possible. Posting a picture of herself looking over a notebook at the soundboard, she wrote, “I had a busy first day #ImAround.”

MUST READ: #FelonBae Jeremy Meeks Lands Modeling Contract

Although it was a late night session for Remy, she eventually got to bed. When she was ready to get up, she had to share her a moment from her first morning home with fans. She captioned her bedroom selfie, “Woke up n my own bed, still can’t believe it ! #ImAround #TheRulersBack.”

READ MORE:

He May Be Cute, But: Viral Felon Jeremy Meeks Has Previous Rap Sheet & His WIFE Is Livid About The New Attention

Remy Ma: “I’m Not Gay,Did Not Sleep With Nicki”

CHICK CHAT: I Dated A Sexy Convicted Felon & Of Course It Sucked

Remy Ma Hits Up Instagram & The Studio After Prison Release [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: