64,000 Black Women Currently Missing In The U.S.

There are currently 64,000 Black women missing in the United States. Natallie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation and Avis Jones-DeWeever joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss their efforts to bring more awareness to missing women on color. Listen to their conversation below.

For more information about the Black and Missing Foundation visit BlackandMissing.org.

