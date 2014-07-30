What Chadwick Boseman Found In James Brown’s Closet [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244630″]

Bringing an eccentric and larger than life icon like James Brown to film can be a daunting task for even the most talented of actors, but Chadwick Boseman was more than ready for the challenge. Boseman, who lit up the screen in last year’s “42,” shows he’s more than a one-trick pony with an electrifying performance as the Godfather of Soul in “Get On Up.”

In addition to mastering Brown’s voice and mannerisms, Boseman had to perfect his legendary and influential dancing skills.

“If you watch any of his live performances, there’s just this energy and constant movement….so I knew if I was going to play him, I had to match that energy,” Boseman told TheUrbanDaily.com. With no prior dance training he worked tirelessly with a choreographer to get that iconic James Brown split just right.

Boseman also met with Brown’s widow Tomi Rae Brown and the rest of the Brown family in Augusta, Georgia where they gave the actor full access to the late singer’s personal belongings.

Watch our sit-down interview with the rising actor as he breaks down his physical transformation to becoming James Brown and what he found in Brown’s closet!

How he prepared physically..

