Common Raps His Favorite Verse From Nas’ ‘Illmatic’

Hip-Hop’s class of 1994 was special. If you had an album drop in that year you were in really good company, so much so that it was hard not to be a fan of your competition. In addition to some stellar sophomore releases, the number of debut albums that stand as classics and masterpieces may rival any other year in that decade. Chicago MC Common released his second album, “Resurrection” in October but he’d already been impressed by this Queens MC who dropped his debut that spring, “Illmatic.”

During a recent visit to TheUrbanDaily.com offices we asked Common to recite one of his favorite songs and he didn’t hesitate to spit the very popular verse from “Life’s A Bitch.”

