THROWBACK: Salt-N-Pepa Argue Over Blossom’s Ugly Jacket [VIDEO]


Roz Edward
[anvplayer video=”4244628″]

This summer the Hub network traveled back in time to bring back NBC’s ’90s sitcom “Blossom,” starring the two-time Emmy Award®-nominated actress Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”) as Blossom Russo. The series ran for five years between 1990 and 1995 documenting Blossom’s maturity into a adulthood surrounded by her two brothers and father.

In an episode airing tonight ,Blossom is paid a visit by hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa, who are buying one Blossom’s old jackets.

Watch the clip above and tune into the Hub tonight at 10pm.

