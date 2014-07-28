Dwyane Wade Can’t Wait To Play Against LeBron James

Dwyane Wade has not had anything to say about his former teammate LeBron James‘ decision to take his talent back home to Cleveland.

However, according to SB Nation, Wade was asked who would be his favorite guy to play against and he said,

“Well, it used to be Kobe Bryant…the second best all-time..now, I have a new favorite player to play against.. my former teammate, LeBron James.”

While it has been said more than a few times that Wade remained mum on the LeBron trade because they were still friends and he understood why James was doing what he felt he had to do…many have still wondered if there wasn’t just a tiny bit of resentment on Wade’s part?

This will probably answer some of those questions!

We can’t wait to see LeBron put on his Cleveland jersey which we hear will indeed showcase his former number 23!

Will you be watching too?

Now…DISCUSS!

