Pop That Question: Tanisha Thomas & Traci Braxton Test Their Husbands’ Relationship IQ

Over the last few weeks, we’ve gotten to know our favorite reality stars of WETv’s “Marriage Boot Camp” in a new light, but it was former Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas, Clive Thomas, Trina Braxton and Kevin Surrat, who stood out amongst the cast. Their turbulent relationships landed them on the show in the first place and through their marital problems we learned what it takes to keep a marriage together and the actions that can tear it apart. Since their stint on the popular show, the couples have too learned the dos and don’ts of love.

We caught up with Tanisha, Clive, Trina and Kevin to find out what they learned and play a round of “Pop That Question” (our rendition of “The Newlywed Game). From the location of their first date to Tanisha’s reaction when Clive makes her angry…watch what happens when these reality stars are put to the test.

And be sure to tune in to the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” airs this Sunday on WETv.

