Canadians Stand Up To Help Water-Shutoff Crisis In Detroit [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4281756″]

Detroiters without running water have a special delivery coming from Canada, if it can get past the border guards. Eight cars loaded with 264 gallons of Canadian tap water is scheduled to caravan through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and deliver bottles of water to the residents of the Motor City.

For more information about what Canadians are doing to help the people of Detroit during this shameful water crisis visit the Detroit Free Press.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: