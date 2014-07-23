Marissa Alexander Denied New Stand Your Ground Hearing

[anvplayer video=”4230927″]

On Friday, Circuit Judge James H. Daniel denied Marissa Alexander’s request for a new Stand Your Ground hearing to seek immunity from prosecution under the law for firing a warning shot. Judge Daniel found the revision in Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law to include warning shots “cannot be applied retroactively” and new evidence presented to the court didn’t meet the legal standard to merit a new hearing.

For more information about the ruling to deny Marissa Alexander a new trial visit MSNBC.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: