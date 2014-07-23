Community
Marissa Alexander Denied New Stand Your Ground Hearing


NewsOne Staff
On Friday, Circuit Judge James H. Daniel denied Marissa Alexander’s request for a new Stand Your Ground hearing to seek immunity from prosecution under the law for firing a warning shot. Judge Daniel found the revision in Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law to include warning shots “cannot be applied retroactively” and new evidence presented to the court didn’t meet the legal standard to merit a new hearing.

