Sherri Shepherd ‘Giddy’ About Impending Exit From ‘The View’

While she’s sad to leave “The View,” Sherri Shepherd looks to be “giddy” over starting a new chapter in her professional life.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Shepherd thanked Barbara Walters for putting on “The View” while acknowledging how she’s ready for what’s to come.

“Excitement is going through my mind because the sky is the limit with possibilities,” Shepherd said. “You can’t grow without change. You will stay the same and it will not be good. I’m all about running towards things that you fear. I’m so grateful that Barbara Walters gave me the opportunity for seven years and they’ve prepared me for whatever comes.”

“I’m very, very excited. My last day is Aug. 7 and I’m giddy,” she continued. “I’ve gotten Barbara Walters’ blessing and I am so joyful. It is time to leave and time to fly and you can’t grow without change so I am not supposed to be at ‘The View’ next year. I am just happy.”

Shepherd’s comments are the latest development to occur since she and Jenny McCarthy announced June 26 that they’d be leaving “The View.” Since the announcement, speculation has commenced over who will replace the duo.

The only confirmed person announced has been Rosie O’Donnell. The former “View” co-host’s return has reignited her feud with Elizabeth Hasselbeck, another former co-host of the show.

At this time, no other official announcement has been made regarding who else will be coming to the “The View. “ ABC has yet to comment on any casting speculation.

