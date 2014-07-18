Amber Rose: ‘If I Woke Up In My Husband’s Body…’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244641″]

Model and liquor spokeswoman Amber Rose has worn many hats, but no one on the planet would ever mistake her for a man. However, in our next edition of “Trading Places” we asked the new mom and wife of rapper Wiz Khalifa what she would do if she could spend the day in her hubby’s body. After hearing her answer, we’re pretty convinced he’d do the same thing if the tables were turned. Watch the clip to find out!

