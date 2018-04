*Remember Hoopz from VH1′s “Flavor of Love” and “I Love Money?” She’ll be back on TV this fall in her own reality show, “It Takes A Sister,” Oxygen announced Monday. The docuseries will follow Hoopz – real name Nikki Alexander – along with her five younger sisters (ages 24-31) and 11 nieces and nephews…all living […]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: