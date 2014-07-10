Rev. Moore turns medical mystery into novel

When Rev. Dr. Judith Moore took over as pastor of the North Side’s Greater Allen AME Church last September, she was on a mission to grow the church’s membership, help the members of the community see who God was and serve in a leadership role.

“I’m in the travel ministry and the beautiful thing about AME is that you can serve in various churches,” explained Rev. Moore, who pastored Clairton’s First AME Church for eight years before moving on to Greater Allen. “I’ve been in the Mon Valley for 13 years.”

So when she started experiencing health problems years ago, the New Kensington resident assumed that they came from a hysterectomy she had done and kept right on ministering to the community.

She experienced bladder discomfort, low energy, bloating and was having recurring urinary tract infections. The symptoms lasted for eight years.

“I was ignoring the feelings and I didn’t stop long enough to get checked out. I was so busy being pastor and pouring out to other people that I forgot to pour into myself,” said the Florida native.

