“NewsOne Now’s” Craziest WTH Moments

McStabbing?

A man walked into a McDonald’s in Queens, NY with a six-inch knife sticking out of his back. Reginald Ballard “Bruh Man from the 5th Flo,” and Aruba Tommy Bennett joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss this crazy story and more on WTH?! Thursday.

[anvplayer video=”4230982″]

Petition To Comb Blue Ivy’s Hair

Aruba Tommy and Olivia Fox joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this installment of “WTH?! Thursday.” Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter took center stage after a petition was filed on Change.org asking the celebrity couple to comb Blue Ivy‘s hair. Plus, a man puts cheating wife’s wedding dress up for sale.

[anvplayer video=”4231031″]

Stylist Cuts Braids Out of Girl’s Hair

A hair stylist who cut a child’s braids off when the mother didn’t pay and then posted the photos on Instagram. A bride drags her 1-month-old baby down the isle on her wedding gown’s train. Aruba Tommy and Vic Jagger discuss in this edition of WTH?! Thursday.

[anvplayer video=”4231046″]

Lil’ Kim Requests Gifts From Fans

Rapper Lil’ Kim is asking fans to donate gifts for her baby shower and upcoming wedding. Then, a teacher gives a failing student 98% after having sex with him. And, finally, has your wig ever fallen off in church? There’s video of it happening to one woman. Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel weigh in on these crazy “What the Hell” stories that will leave you scratching your head.

Your browser does not support iframes.

