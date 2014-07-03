The Best Of WealthyU: Building And Sustaining Wealth

Here’s Why ONLY Saving Won’t Help You Retire

Did you know that four out of five black households have no retirement savings? Financial guru Deborah Owens says it was dire statistics like that encouraged her to write her book “Nickel and Dime Your Way To Wealth” ten yours ago with a simple message: start small and build from there.

“The reason so many African Americans don’t have retirement saving is most of the jobs don’t really allow them to, they don’t have retirement plans at work,” says Owens. Well, the personal finance expert has a list of tips to help you start building wealth today.Owens stopped by “NewsOne Now” Tuesday to show us how to nickel and dime our way to retirement. Listen to her full conversation with Roland Martin below.

3 Things That Prevent Us From Building Wealth

Financial guru Deborah Owens outlines the three major financial pitfalls that prevent most Americans from building wealth. Here’s a hint: they all have to do with living beyond your means. Watch to find out what they are.

How To Gift Stocks

Deborah Owen’s introduces the wealth building principle of investing where you shop as a means to create wealth.

[anvplayer video=”4231037″]

Here’s How Every Family Can Save For College

Deborah Owens details several savings plans that will help parents save money for their child’s college education without going broke. Listen to all of Owens’ tips for saving money for your child’s college education.

[anvplayer video=”4231016″]

Build Wealth With A Side Hustle

Check out these great savings options for part-time workers, small business owners and how to build wealth with your side hustle.

