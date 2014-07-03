Richard Pryor’s Family At Odds Over Who Should Play The Funnyman In Biopic

It seems that the family of mega-star actor/comedian Richard Pryor is at odds over who should play the notorious comedian in a biopic that is being worked on.

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon seems to think he has the role of Pryor locked up for a new biopic … but Pryor’s kids told TMZ that they don’t think he is up to the job. However, they say they know who is. This may explain why Nick was kind of coy on TMZ Live Wednesday. He was reluctant to acknowledge if director Lee Daniels had tapped him for the role of Pryor or not.

It seems like Cannon wants his participation to fly under the radar, so the family doesn’t kick up dust and scare the studio. In an interview with our sister site HelloBeautiful.com he talks about a “dream role” coming but doesn’t name Pryor:

Richard Pryor Jr. and Rain Pryor say the man for the role is Marlon Wayans. They believe Wayans understands their dad’s psyche and can connect with the character in a compelling way.

As for Nick, they just don’t think he has the acting chops to pull off the role. They say “Drumline” doesn’t give him the cred to play Richard. (Hmmm…Nick Cannon has been acting more than half his life and in various projects not just Drumline…but we digress!)

But the Pryor kids tell TMZ this project dishonors their dad because it’s become a vanity project for their step-mom, Jennifer Pryor, who they believe will skew Richard’s life to make herself look good.

In other words, they don’t think the truth will be told which is understandably a problem. You can’t spill all the tea on the icon but cleanse the story to make yourself look good. It’s not fair.

The kids are also clearly upset that they’ve been cut out of the project.

But can we add a name just for the sake of adding a name? Two words or well wait…five words: Mos Def aka Yasiin Bey. We’re just saying…some of us think he could pull it off.

Guess we all just have to sit and wait for whatever comes next!

