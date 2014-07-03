Jesse Jackson Takes Black Media To Task

[anvplayer video=”4281966″]

During this year’s Annual Rainbow Push Coalition Conference, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. reminded attendees and members of the black press that black stories matter. He stressed that, if the black press does not adequately cover black issues, blacks can’t be upset if other media outlets like CNN and MSNBC won’t. Watch!

