Nick Cannon On Making “School Dance” With Katt Williams And Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On July 2, 2014 actor, rapper and TV producer Nick Cannon takes his multi-tasking skills to the next level making his feature film directorial debut in the comedy “School Dance.” The flick features an all-star cast of Kevin Hart, Mike Epps , Katt Williams, George Lopez and Lil Duval just to name a few.

In “School Dance” high school geek Jason Jackson (played by Bobb’e J. Thompson) is infatuated with the beautiful Anastacia (played by Kristinia DeBarge ) but she only remembers him for peeing on her in preschool. So Jason hatches a plan to get in good with the coolest dance crew in school, The Rangers, so that he can get close to Anastacia during the annual school “Unity In The Community” dance.

“The concept is really a bit right out of my stand-up act about lock-ins and how I lost my virginity in a lock-in,” Nick tells TheUrbandaily.com. “I took that whole concept of an overnight party where you grow up in the hood and they have these church functions where they lock you into the gym and all types of debauchery happens. [But] it’s supposed to protect you from all the violence in the community.”

Watch our interview where Cannon talks about the key difference between making a movie and a music video (besides length) and how he recruited so many boldfaced names to take part in his first film.

