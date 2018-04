A man walked into a McDonald’s in Queens, NY with a six-inch knife sticking out of his back. Reginald Ballard “Bruh Man from the 5th Flo,” and Aruba Tommy Bennett joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss this crazy story and more on WTH?! Thursday.

[anvplayer video=”4230982″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: