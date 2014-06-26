Why Donnie Says He Loves ‘It Takes A Church’ Reality Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

Last week Donnie McClurkin had a spirited conversation about the tv show hosted by Natalie Grant, “It Takes A Church’ . It is top of mine for many pastors. Each week, the show visits a congregation from across the country to surprise one unsuspecting single with the news that they’re about to be saved from the dating world. The church’s Pastor will task their congregation of cupids, to find the best possible matches for the dater, but in the end, our single will decide which suitor to put their faith in. The congregant who brought the chosen suitor will make a difference to their church by winning a donation on its behalf. The show is stellar!

I was so inspired that I explained why I would love to be on the show in my original Why This Editor Would Sign Up For ‘It Takes A Church’ In A Holy Minute!

Well, Donnie viewed the show and loved It Takes A Church! He loved it so much he tweeted the following:

Now check out what Donnie said during a visit to see us at Elev8:

