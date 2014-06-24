Marion Barry Sets The Record Straight on ‘NewsOne Now’

Former Washington D.C. mayor, Marion Barry set the record straight about his 1990 drug arrest on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. Barry’s new book, Mayor for Life: Mayor for Life: The Incredible Story of Marion Barry, Jr. details his life story beginning in Mississippi all the way to becoming the mayor of Washington D.C.
[anvplayer video=”4230993″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.
Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours