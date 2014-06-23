LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Causes Uproar with Countdown to Akron Post

LeBron James’ wife caused about 10 million coronaries when she posted a countdown to Akron on social media, the NBA superstar’s hometown in Northeast Ohio, just a half-hour drive south from Cleveland.

LBJ, of course, spent seven successful seasons with the Cavaliers franchise, leading them to record-setting winning seasons back-to-back and taking the lowly franchise to its first and only NBA Finals, where they were swept by the San Antonio Spurts in 2007.

James’ infamous ESPN “The Decision” show ignited an acrimonious divorce between King James and the city he hoisted on his shoulders. There have been rumors in recent years that Cleveland could be a destination option when James makes to decision on whether to opt out of his contract or not.

So when Savannah Brinson James listed this Instagram post, it caused arrested breathing in South Florida and throughout the sports world.

Savannah Brinson posted a graphic, which you can see below, touting Akron, Ohio, and captioned “Home sweet home!! The countdown is real! #330”

Chris Broussard, a former sports reporter from Akron who is now with ESPN, said that sources close to the James family said that the post was only about looking forward to spending her summer vacation with her friends and family as she is also an Akron native and began dating LeBron James while both were high school students at St. Vincent/St. Mary.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: