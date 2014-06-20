How Hollywood Sabotages Black Films

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pop culture experts and journalists Tim Gordon and Jawn Murray joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss Kevin Hart’s recent comments about African-American cinema and the use of the term “Black movies” to control the genre. Movie producer Will Packer also joined Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk Black films and the economic implications of so called “Black movies” doing well at the box office. Listen to his comments below.

[anvplayer video=”4231004″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: