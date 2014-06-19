Pastor Calls For the Occupation of 500 Corners In Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss his call to men and women of Chicago to combat violence in the Windy City. Pastor Brooks launched Brothers on the Block, Sisters on the Street in an attempt to occupy 500 corners during the summer to curb the gun violence that has plagued the South Side of Chicago.

