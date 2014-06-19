CUFFING SEASON: Tahiry Originally Went To College To Be A Cop [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244668″]

You’d be hard pressed to find a man who hasn’t a ogled a picture of Tahiry Jose. The urban model turned reality star won fame as the arm candy and later the love that got away to rapper Joe Budden. While many know her for her turbulent relationship with the New Jersey rhymer, many don’t know that Tahiry had a life outside of Joe Budden. When the curvaceous beauty sat in TUD’s hot seat, she let us in on a secret. She almost became an NYPD officer.

“I went to college at John Jay college of Criminal Justice. I got my bachelor’s of arts degree in criminal justice.I did my four years. I interned with the NYPD. I wanted to be a cop. It was interesting,” Tahiry told us with a smile. Although she got her degree, the police academy just wasn’t for her. Can you imagine Tahiry practicing for the physical part of the police exam?! That’s stuff prisoners are currently dreaming of.

Ultimately, life pulled Tahiry in the direction of modeling and we thank the heavens for it. However, we wouldn’t have minded putting ourselves in Lil Wayne’s shoes and getting arrested by a lady cop that looked like Ms. Jose. Hey, Mrs. Officer!

Check the above video to find out why Tahiry wanted to be a police officer in the first place.

