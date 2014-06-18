Wildin’ Out Wednesday: KimYe’s Four-Day Wedding Photo

Kanye West is upset over a wedding photo that took Kim Kardashian four days edit on Instagram. Comedians Rob Gordon, Cletus Kassady, Howard G and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” joke about KimYe’s stress and strain over the photo. Plus, Martin demonstrates just how easy it is to take, edit and upload a photo on Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

