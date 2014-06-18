Entertaiment
Home > Entertaiment

Wildin’ Out Wednesday: KimYe’s Four-Day Wedding Photo


NewsOne Now
0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West is upset over a wedding photo that took Kim Kardashian four days edit on Instagram. Comedians Rob Gordon, Cletus Kassady, Howard G and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” joke about KimYe’s stress and strain over the photo. Plus, Martin demonstrates just how easy it is to take, edit and upload a photo on Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

[anvplayer video=”4231011″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Cletus Kassady , Howard G , Instagram , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , newsone now , Rob Gordon , roland martin , Wedding photo , Wildin' Out Wednesday.

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now