Sheila Jackson Lee Reports Back From Nigeria

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee returned from Nigeria Monday. She joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOneNow” to share what she discovered about the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. Lee says that the terrorist group’s influence is spreading across the region, the world needs to wake up and pay attention to the “thuggish terrorist group with no morals.” Lee also shared some of the personal accounts she heard during her trip about terrorist group.

Rep. Lee also talked about her views on Neocons and Republicans growing Republican support for the United States to return to Iraq. Listen below.

