Entertaiment
Home > Entertaiment

What You Need To Know About Net Neutrality


NewsOne Now
0 reads
Leave a comment

Will the internet remain open or will large corporations control access to the internet through increased pricing for faster broadband access to the World Wide Web? Brent Skorup, Nicol Turner-Lee, Ph.D. and Julian Sanchez joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss what net neutrality could mean to you and your business.

[anvplayer video=”4231017″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

Brent Skorup , Julian Sanchez , net neutrality , newsone now , Nicol Turner-Lee , Ph.D. , roland martin , technology

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now