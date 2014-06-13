Omari Hardwick And 50 Cent Define “Power” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What is power and how far would you go to get it? That’s the question explored in the new Starz series, “Power” that follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a successful nightclub owner who lives a double life as a cutthroat drug lord in New York City. While Ghost seems to have all the trappings of wealth and success, he’s secretly making moves to leave his life of crime behind and live a simpler, quieter life with his wife (Naturi Naughton) and children.

RELATED: 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp Agboh Break Down “Power” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

TheUrbanDaily.com sat down with the cast of primetime’s hottest new series to find out what “Power” means to them:

[anvplayer video=”4244660″]

“Power” airs Saturdays at 9PM EST on Starz

GET THE LATEST IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ON THE URBAN DAILY!

Would Ice Cube Trip If You Dated His Sister? [EXCLUSIVE]

Lionsgate Releases First Official Poster for “Addicted” Movie

Stars Respond To Ruby Dee’s Death On Twitter

2014: Black Movie Preview [GALLERY] 12 photos Launch gallery 2014: Black Movie Preview [GALLERY] 1. "Repentance" - February 28, 2014 1 of 12 2. "Addicted" - September 5, 2014 2 of 12 3. "No Good Deed" -September 12, 2014 3 of 12 4. "A Haunted House 2" - March 28, 2014 4 of 12 5. "The Single Moms Club" - March 14, 2014 5 of 12 6. "Get On Up" - August 1, 2014 6 of 12 7. "The Equalizer" - September 26, 2014 7 of 12 8. "About Last Night" - February 14, 2014 8 of 12 9. "Think Like A Man Too" - June 20, 2014 9 of 12 10. "Belle" - May 2, 2014 10 of 12 11. "Ride Along" - January 17, 2014 11 of 12 12. "Annie" - December 19, 2014 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 2014: Black Movie Preview [GALLERY] 2014: Black Movie Preview [GALLERY]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!