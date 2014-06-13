National News
Omari Hardwick And 50 Cent Define “Power” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Roz Edward
50 Cent Omari Hardwick Getty.jpg

 

What is power and how far would you go to get it?  That’s the question explored in the new Starz series, “Power” that follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a successful nightclub owner who lives a double life as a cutthroat drug lord in New York City.  While Ghost seems to have all the trappings of wealth and success, he’s secretly making moves to leave his life of crime behind and live a simpler, quieter life with his wife (Naturi Naughton) and children.

TheUrbanDaily.com  sat down with the cast of primetime’s hottest new series to find out what “Power” means to them:

“Power” airs Saturdays at 9PM EST on Starz

