Nick Cannon: “Everyday Is Father’s Day For Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment mogul Nick Cannon became a father three years ago when his wife Mariah Carey gave birth to their twins Moroccan and Monroe. While in the office to promote his upcoming film “School Dance” and the new season of “Wild’n Out” the actor and rapper spoke to The Urban Daily about how Father’s Day has evolved for him.

“Father’s Day now, I’m kind of getting used to it. I see now why my Dad didn’t really give a damn about it,” he jokes. “Your first one is like the biggest Holiday ever. But now that I have a few under my belt I just want some socks and some peace and quiet.”

