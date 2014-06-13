Lil Boosie On Coming Home To His Kids After Jail

Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie was released from prison on March 5, 2014 after serving five years for a list of charges including drug possession, parole violations and first degree murder. While the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was acquitted of the murder charge in 2011 he remained in prison fighting the other charges. Throughout the bid he was trying to reassure his children that he’d be returning to them soon.

“When I was on death row fightin’ my cases all I could say was ‘Daddy is comin’ home,” he told TheUrbanDaily.com. “It was a struggle.”

However, the little ones never lost hope and earlier this year a video of his daughter reveling in the news that he’d be coming home went viral.

Watch as Boosie talks about his relationship with his kids and what it was like come to New Orleans after his prison term.

[anvplayer video=”4244662″]

