Ann Nesby and Wintley Phipps joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the 13th Annual Power of a Dream Gala being held in Washington D.C. The Power of a Dream Gala honors those individuals who help the dreams of at risk youth become a reality.

