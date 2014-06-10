Entertaiment
Can You Make Tasty Food Without Salt?


NewsOne Now
Chef Reginald Martin, Roland’s brother, is leading a group of young and aspiring chefs in a national healthy cooking contest this week in Washington D.C. The contest’s challenge: to create tasty recipes without the use of salt.  Reginald joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the competition and the healthy schools campaign, Cooking Up Change.

