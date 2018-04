Your browser does not support iframes.

A new study provides evidence that Voter ID Laws are discriminatory. Marshall Walter Taylor, Chanelle Hardy and Raynard Jackson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” Friday to discuss the findings of the study conducted by the University of Southern California.

[anvplayer video=”4231045″]

