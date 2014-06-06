“Orange Is The New Black”: 7 Burning Questions We have For Season 2

The ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary are back! After an agonizing year-long wait, Season 2 of “Orange Is The New Black” premieres today on Netflix. Based on the real-life memoirs of Piper Kerman, the series is a wickedly delicious dramaedy that follows Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a privileged young woman who must serve an 15-month sentence for transporting drug money for her former girlfriend, Alex Vause (Laura Prepon).

Quickly lauded by fans and critics alike, “Orange Is The New Black” proves that great storytelling and acting matched with a wonderfully diverse cast is always a surefire winner. We’ve listed seven questions we’ve been waiting to have answered!

1. Is Pennsatucky dead?

In the jaw-dropping season finale, Piper finally confronted her most dangerous nemesis at Litchfield. Pennsatucky (best described as a love child between “Scandal’s” Sally Langston and Rush Limbaugh) was out for blood when she felt Piper had humiliated her in front of her band of lackeys, and attacked her with a homemade crucifix. Little did Pennsatucky know that the usually mild mannered Piper was having the worst day ever and went full-on Solange on that ass.

2. Will Sophia and her son mend their relationship?

Sophia is one of the more popular inmates at Litchfield, but is secretly pained by her estranged relationship with her son, Michael. Resentful of Sophia’s transgender reassignment, Michael called the cops on Sophia, who funded her surgery through a credit card scam. There does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel- Michael had his mother deliver a Christmas card to Sophia.

3. Will Daya and Bennett have a happily ever after?

This relationship is so very wrong, but feels oh so right. It was love at first sight for new inmate Dayanara Diaz and rookie prison guard John Bennett. But the path of true love never runs smooth, now that Daya is pregnant and Litchfield has very strict rules against staff and prisoners fraternizing. How long can Daya hide her growing belly before people put 2 and 2 together?

4. Will we get a Crazy Eyes flashback episode?

A fan favorite, Crazy Eyes (as played by Uzo Aduba) is droll, complex and totally unpredictable. Peeing on a cellmate’s floor one minute, then flawlessly reciting Shakespeare the next – you never know what you’ll get with this bug-eyed inmate. And we love her for it!

5. Will Claudette ever get out of solitary?

Feared and respected by both inmates and the guards, Claudette is not to be messed with. Doing time for stabbing a client to death (he abused one of Claudette’s employees), Claudette is a woman of few words, but sees and knows all. Inspired by Piper’s youthful optimism, Claudette decided to make an appeal for parole, and was crushed when denied. Claudette snapped, assaulted a prison guard and was promptly dragged to solitary confinement.

Editor’s note: (Claudette’s portrayer, Michelle Hurst, was involved in a serious auto accident earlier this year. Our prayers and well wishes are with her).

6. Will Taystee and Poussey take their friendship to the “next level”?

Through thick and thin, Taystee and Poussey always have each other’s back. A tag team of hilarity and shenanigans, it’s refreshing to see two Black women who truly love and support one another. But…is our imagination working overtime, or have we caught a a few lingering looks from Poussey when hanging with her gal pal? Hmmm.

7. How will Red get her kitchen back?

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. After running the prison cafeteria for years with an iron fist, Red was demoted when she refused to have “Porntache” Mendez smuggle drugs through her kitchen. But never count a woman as ruthless and calculating as Red out of the running. Something tells us she’ll be back to serving bloody tampon sandwiches in no time!

