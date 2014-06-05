Jamal Bryant Says “Hoes” Sermon Taken Out of Context

Pastor Jamal Bryant joined Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” to address the intense criticism that he has received for a portion of a sermon he preached a month ago. In the sermon, “I’m My Enemies’ Worst Nightmare,” Bryant references a Chris Brown song saying “These hoes ain’t loyal.” Bryant explained the context of his remarks during his interview with Martin. Listen below.

[anvplayer video=”4231047″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: