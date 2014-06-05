Entertaiment
Hampton Minister's Conference Celebrates 100 Years


NewsOne Now
This week, the Hampton Minister’s Conference is celebrating it’s the 100th anniversary. Rev. Debra Haggins, executive director of Hampton University Ministries, joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to highlight some of the sessions and workshops that will be conducted during this week’s celebration. Listen below.

