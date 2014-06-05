Hampton Minister’s Conference Celebrates 100 Years

This week, the Hampton Minister’s Conference is celebrating it’s the 100th anniversary. Rev. Debra Haggins, executive director of Hampton University Ministries, joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to highlight some of the sessions and workshops that will be conducted during this week’s celebration. Listen below.

[anvplayer video=”4231048″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: