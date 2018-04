Kristal High from Politic365.com, economist and author Julianne Malveaux and political strategist Angela Rye joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share their memories and experiences with Maya Angelou. The panel focused on Angelou as a feminist who inspired countless black women.

[anvplayer video=”4231054″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: