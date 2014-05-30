Entertaiment
Are Black Politicians Being Targeted In Corruption Probes?


NewsOne Now
Friday on “NewsOne Now,” host Roland Martin talked with criminal defense attorney Glenn Ivey, about former District of Columbia Councilman Michael A. Brown and other black politicians charged with corruption. Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel questioned if black politicians are being unfairly targeted in these corruption investigations.

