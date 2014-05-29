When it comes to making money, college graduates have a huge and growing advantage over high-school graduates — but that’s mainly because the value of a high-school diploma has plummeted.

Though college makes sense in the long run, tuition keeps getting more and more ridiculously expensive, making it even harder and riskier for the have-nots to make up lost ground.

The difference in earnings between a high-school graduate and a college graduate hit a record high last year, after doubling between 1979 and 2013, according to new data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank focused on labor issues.

Read more HERE.

A High-School Diploma is Pretty Much Useless These Days was originally published on chicagodefender.com

