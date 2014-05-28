Phenomenal Woman, Phenomenal Style: A Tribute To Maya Angelou

Legendary scribe Maya Angelou is widely considered one of the greatest writers of our time. But few people know that writing was only one of her extraordinary talents. The revered poet was also a professor, an educator, a historian, a playwright, a novelist, a producer, a director, a singer and an actress. And she used every art form she embraced to further her mission to empower women.

Maya Angelou née Marguerite Ann Johnson celebrated her femininity not only onstage as a performer but in many of her poems and quotes. Sartorially, she was a talented and feminine dresser wearing gowns and head wraps befitting of a woman of grace, class and style. As we look back over her life (April 4, 1928–May 28, 2014), we can’t forget to honor her boundless beauty, her inimitable style and her unwavering commitment to celebrating women. Check out timeless pictures of Maya Angelou alongside her quotes about womanhood and the human spirit.

