Phenomenal Woman, Phenomenal Style: A Tribute To Maya Angelou

Legendary scribe Maya Angelou is widely considered one of the greatest writers of our time. But few people know that writing was only one of her extraordinary talents. The revered poet was also a professor, an educator, a historian, a playwright, a novelist, a producer, a director, a singer and an actress. And she used every art form she embraced to further her mission to empower women.
MUST READ: Legendary Author & Poet Dr. Maya Angelou Dies
Maya Angelou née Marguerite Ann Johnson celebrated her femininity not only onstage as a performer but in many of her poems and quotes. Sartorially, she was a talented and feminine dresser wearing gowns and head wraps befitting of a woman of grace, class and style. As we look back over her life (April 4, 1928–May 28, 2014), we can’t forget to honor her boundless beauty, her inimitable style and her unwavering commitment to celebrating women. Check out timeless pictures of Maya Angelou alongside her quotes about womanhood and the human spirit.
Maya Angelou: Her Beauty, In Her Words
Maya Angelou: Her Beauty, In Her Words
1. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/hairobsessed_ 1 of 18
2. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Image 2 of 18
3. Maya Angelou3 of 18
4. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Images 4 of 18
5. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/weargrits 5 of 18
6. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Images 6 of 18
7. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/officialkingbeezy 7 of 18
8. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/andreuncut 8 of 18
9. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/lanoimontet 9 of 18
10. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Images 10 of 18
11. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Images 11 of 18
12. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Images 12 of 18
13. Maya AngelouSource:Getty Images 13 of 18
14. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/msandrews 14 of 18
15. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/iammaliatyler 15 of 18
16. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/londonbridgez 16 of 18
17. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/hurstonwrightfoundation 17 of 18
18. Maya AngelouSource:http://www.instagram.com/beauteous_smile_ 18 of 18
-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews
READ MORE:
Cole Haan Unveils New Shoe Campaign Featuring Maya Angelou
Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes
Maya Angelou Releases A New Book + 7 Other Life-Changing Titles