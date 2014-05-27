New Music From R&B Singer Tank

Tuesday on “NewsOne Now,” R&B singer Tank shared his new single “You’re My Star.” Tank says the video is “art in motion” for an uptempo song that samples a Michael Jackson track.

“I think it’s time that we appreciate women and make that the mainstream, as opposed to degrading women being the mainstream,” says Tank of the song’s lyrics. “To each [her] own as to what they want to dance to and what they want to be called but I would like to think most women want to be called beautiful.”

“You’re My Star” is a love song in the most traditional sense, with a retro sound and timeless romantic message. The singer says, however, it was his goal to simply write a good song. Give “You’re My Star” a listen below and let us know what you think.

