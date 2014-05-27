Here’s Why ONLY Saving Won’t Help You Retire

Did you know that four out of five black households have no retirement savings? Financial guru Deborah Owens says it was dire statistics like that encouraged her to write her book “Nickel and Dime Your Way To Wealth” ten yours ago with a simple message: start small and build from there.

“The reason so many African Americans don’t have retirement saving is most of the jobs don’t really allow them to, they don’t have retirement plans at work,” says Owens. Well, the personal finance expert has a list of tips to help you start building wealth today.Owens stopped by “NewsOne Now” Tuesday to show us how to nickel and dime our way to retirement. Listen to her full conversation with Roland Martin below.

