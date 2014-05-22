James E. Clyburn On His New Book, Nigerian Girls and the VA Scandal

Congressman James Clyburn joined Roland Martin on the set of “NewsOne Now” to chat about his new book, Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black. Rep. Clyburn also discussed the Veterans Affairs scandal and if he supports President Obama’s decision to send troops to Nigeria to locate the school girls abducted by Boko Haram.

[anvplayer video=”4231065″]

